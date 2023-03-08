Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.2% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Garrett Motion by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Garrett Motion by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 682,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,572 shares during the period.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

