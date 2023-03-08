GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $17.59

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $17.12. GDS shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 166,647 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.
GDS Stock Down 3.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of GDS
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.