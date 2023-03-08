GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $17.59

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $17.12. GDS shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 166,647 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GDS by 33.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.