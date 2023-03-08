Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.40

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GECFF shares. AlphaValue lowered Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Read More

