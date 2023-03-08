General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Increases Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.06. 1,441,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.