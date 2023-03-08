Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,165,509 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.44% of Genesis Energy worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 407,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 273,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 86,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,603. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

