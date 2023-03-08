Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.53. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 539,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 172.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.