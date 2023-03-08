Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4.6%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. 5,726,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,460,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,611,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,104,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,611,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,104,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $297,467.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at $27,901,223.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,007,296 shares of company stock worth $8,688,180 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

