Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 105,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,757. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Global Industrial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.