Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $328.00

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 328 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 320.59 ($3.86), with a volume of 30103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($3.88).
Global Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of £94.85 million, a P/E ratio of 971.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.95.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.