Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Down 1.6%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Global X Guru Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.61% of Global X Guru Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

