Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 924,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 742,571 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $19.36.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

