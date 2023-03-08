GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in GoGreen Investments were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOGN. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoGreen Investments by 45.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the third quarter worth $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the first quarter worth $144,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOGN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. GoGreen Investments Co. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

