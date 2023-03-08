Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.34 million-$912.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.62 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,079. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $602.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

