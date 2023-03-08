Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.23

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 86047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.