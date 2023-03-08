Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.