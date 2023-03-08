Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $2,658.51

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $783,711.91 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,658.51 or 0.12038732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00424598 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.39 or 0.28700029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000109 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
