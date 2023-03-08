Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $10.25

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.54. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $908.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
