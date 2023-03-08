Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

GRIO stock opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 70.25 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.35.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

