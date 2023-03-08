Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
GRIO stock opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 70.25 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.35.
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.