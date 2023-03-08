Grove Collaborative (GROV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of GROV stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 189,252 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.