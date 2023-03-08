Grove Collaborative (GROV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.
Grove Collaborative Stock Performance
Shares of GROV stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
