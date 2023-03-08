GTN Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GTN)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

GTN Limited (ASX:GTNGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

GTN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About GTN

(Get Rating)

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.