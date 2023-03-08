GTN Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GTN)

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

