GTN Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GTN)

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
GTN Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
About GTN
