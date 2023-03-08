Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.80.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,509.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,281,452.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

