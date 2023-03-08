Hanesbrands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,832 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,876 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 676,273 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 3,706,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,755,831. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

