Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating) were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €292.00 ($310.64) and last traded at €290.00 ($308.51). Approximately 34,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €284.40 ($302.55).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is €226.33 and its 200 day moving average is €207.81.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

