Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 2,003,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,396,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

