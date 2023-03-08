Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE:HMY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

