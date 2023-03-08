Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 162,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 447,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Harsco by 9,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 969.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.