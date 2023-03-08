Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 162,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 447,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Several research firms have weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Harsco by 9,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 969.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
