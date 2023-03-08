HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Update

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,009. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day moving average of $229.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

