Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.20 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

LON HEAD opened at GBX 318.80 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The company has a market cap of £257.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,009.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.13. Headlam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($4.87).

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

