Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $24.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,416 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,037,676,067.536327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06378445 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $22,677,436.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

