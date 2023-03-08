HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €20.41 ($21.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.85 and its 200 day moving average is €23.23. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a 52 week high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

