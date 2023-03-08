Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($55.32) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.32 ($71.62) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($137.93). The company’s 50-day moving average is €66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.06.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

