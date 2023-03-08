Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €67.32 ($71.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €66.31 and a 200 day moving average of €65.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

