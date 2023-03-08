Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages have commented on HCCI. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

