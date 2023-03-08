HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPK traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 76,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,949. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 14,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 8,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

