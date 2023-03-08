Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.50 ($21.98).

A number of research analysts have commented on HIK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.32) to GBX 1,740 ($20.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.09) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,478.60). 29.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,798.50 ($21.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,583.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,703.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,481.34. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,137 ($25.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 6,714.29%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

