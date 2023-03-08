HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.61

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 854290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.39%.

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 10.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 646,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 252.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at about $4,907,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

