Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Sells 554,017 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CELH opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

