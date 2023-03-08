Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.49 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $85.96 million and approximately $38.49 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00425418 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,326.73 or 0.28755476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.81307867 USD and is down -8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $41,482,623.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

