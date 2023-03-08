Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.10) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

Shares of HOTC traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.43). 113,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,611. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,885.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of GBX 114.60 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($5.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.56.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

