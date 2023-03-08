Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

HUM stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.96. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

