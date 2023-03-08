Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.
Humana Trading Down 0.6 %
HUM stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.96. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
