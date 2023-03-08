Humanscape Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.09 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

