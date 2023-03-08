Huobi Token Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $787.72 million and $13.55 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00021990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.