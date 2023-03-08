i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.10. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,000,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAUX shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.