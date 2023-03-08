Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ibstock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 163.70 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 144.97 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £643.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,072.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.16) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

