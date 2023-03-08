ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $7.14

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.37. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 361,686 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

ICL Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

