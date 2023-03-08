IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.57

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 6500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $907.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.26.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in IES by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IES by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 9.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

