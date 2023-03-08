iExec RLC Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $132.85 million and $6.24 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00007386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00038597 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00221331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,205.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.71651422 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,805,570.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

