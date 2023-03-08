iHuman (NYSE:IH) Trading Down 0.6%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 28,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 48,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
The company has a market cap of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.
iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter.
iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.
