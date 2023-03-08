Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.68

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 5600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Imaflex Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

