Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Immuneering from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Immuneering Stock Up 6.2 %
Immuneering stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.