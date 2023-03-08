Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Immuneering from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Immuneering Stock Up 6.2 %

Immuneering stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

About Immuneering

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Immuneering by 279.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 23.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

